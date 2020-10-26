Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $233,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 118.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 320,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,862,000 after purchasing an additional 174,084 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 30.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,709. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average of $182.22. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

