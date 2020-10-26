Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after buying an additional 5,535,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,831,000.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.68 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.12 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

