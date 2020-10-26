Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $33.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $33,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,106,000 after purchasing an additional 263,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.17. 290,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,819,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.