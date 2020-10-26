Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $629,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.50. 154,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,779. The stock has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

