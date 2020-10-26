Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. FIL Ltd raised its position in Booking by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,207,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Booking by 832.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Booking by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 105,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,643 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $56.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,767.18. 4,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,597. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,755.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,657.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

