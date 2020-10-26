Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

ORCL stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. 486,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358,596. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

