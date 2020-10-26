Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,294 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4,967.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,971,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 1,932,766 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 697.3% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,025,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 1,771,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 136.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 275,408 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 130.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 471,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 266,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.62. 84,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,245. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $44.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on UMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

