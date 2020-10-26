Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,488,000 after buying an additional 355,470 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,433,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after buying an additional 193,664 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.11. 8,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,009. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.49 and its 200 day moving average is $207.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

