Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

