Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $229,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

