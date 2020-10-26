Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $231,000 in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. 2,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,857. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $183,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $97,969.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,343.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,635 shares of company stock valued at $801,882. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

