Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $264,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.97. 23,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

