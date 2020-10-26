Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE MBT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,616. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 129.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 83.15%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.