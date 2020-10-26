Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,305 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,860,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.