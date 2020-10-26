Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $202,000 Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,616,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.76. 10,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

