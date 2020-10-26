Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $228,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 98.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

INTU stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,432. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

