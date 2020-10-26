Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $228,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 98.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

INTU stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,432. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

