Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $254,000 Investment in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SI-Bone by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 182,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. SI-Bone Inc has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $635.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $83,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,886 shares of company stock worth $8,009,701. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

