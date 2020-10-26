Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. AXA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,070 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 451.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 388,078 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29,397.4% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.0% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $3.35 on Monday, reaching $168.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

