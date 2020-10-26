Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,464 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 452.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.