Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 609 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 87,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,148. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

