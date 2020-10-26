Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 756 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Cummins by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,402. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $227.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

