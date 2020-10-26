Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 5.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.22% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $52,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after buying an additional 652,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,685,000 after buying an additional 646,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after buying an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,060,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,450,000 after buying an additional 136,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.89. 15,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,940. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

