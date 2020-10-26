Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,207,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 832.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,567,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 105,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.39.

Booking stock traded down $56.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,767.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,755.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,657.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

