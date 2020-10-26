Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 238,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

