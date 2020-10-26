Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,700,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5,587.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $134.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,512. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,959.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

