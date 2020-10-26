Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after buying an additional 1,750,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,701. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.