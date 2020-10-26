Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

