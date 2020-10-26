Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,998.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.75. 9,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,992. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

