Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 14,691 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,606. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.