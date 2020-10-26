Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,538 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 568.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

