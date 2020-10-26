Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 213,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,679,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

