Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,395 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

