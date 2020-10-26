Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $204,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 885 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Autodesk by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after acquiring an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after acquiring an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

ADSK traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $268.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

