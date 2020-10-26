Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 675,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,451 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. 78,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,398,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

