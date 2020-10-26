RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RMR Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RMR Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RMR Group by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

