Robert W. Baird Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $170.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after buying an additional 875,695 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after buying an additional 315,526 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,417,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

