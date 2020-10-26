Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $37.58 on Friday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

