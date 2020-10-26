Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) a GBX 110 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BARC. Investec raised Barclays PLC (BARC.L) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 111.54 ($1.46) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

