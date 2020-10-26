Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

HQY opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Healthequity by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Healthequity by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

