Royal Bank of Canada Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $90.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

