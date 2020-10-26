Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €38.14 ($44.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.55. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

