Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

