Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $71.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,632,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,711,599.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $8,626,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,751 shares of company stock worth $5,837,967 and sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 312,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Safehold by 226.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 71,798 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $4,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 83.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

