Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,256,249 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $46,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 506.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 556,973 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the period.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $255,955. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. 54,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,850. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

