Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €30.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.09 ($33.05).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

RNO opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Friday. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.10 and a 200-day moving average of €21.47.

About Renault SA (RNO.PA)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.