Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Sapiens International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sapiens International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,481. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

