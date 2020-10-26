Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €127.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.38 ($126.33).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €110.20 ($129.65) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €95.65. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

