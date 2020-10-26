Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.42. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

