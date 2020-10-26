Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $57.99. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,058. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

